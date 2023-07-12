WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man accused of multiple child sex crimes spanning nearly two decades will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Daniel James Green, 63, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to the first-degree felony offense of sexual performance by a child on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the 78th District Court, electing to have a jury decide his punishment.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that jury of seven women and five men elected to sentence Green to life in prison. Courthouse officials said it took the jury just over 30 minutes to unanimously agree on the punishment.

First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub, who prosecuted this case, said the jury’s job was made easy due to the work done by the Wichita Falls Police Department accompanied by powerful words from Green’s victims.

“Those girls that came and testified are heroes,” Kosub said. “Their strength came through. You couple that with the hard work by the Wichita Falls Police Department, it made the jury’s job very, very simple.”

Kosub said he was never concerned when Green elected to have a jury decide his punishment, and that a life sentence is the appropriate sentence.

“Oh, absolutely,” Kosub said. “And I think it’s appropriate for anybody else who wants to do this to our kids in our community.”

The charges stem from May 2022, when police received a report that Green was offering a 13-year-old female victim money to come to his house for a “peep show.”

According to testimony, Green worked as a mailman and attended the same church as the victim and her family. Police said Green admitted to them that he gave the victim $40 to look at her without clothes on.

After Green was released on bond, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke his bond, stating Green immediately violated the bond when released by going within 1500 feet of the victim’s home, a school, or a place frequented by the victim.

Earlier this year, while that charge was still pending, authorities brought five new charges of indecency with a child against Green for incidents that allegedly took place on four different days in 2004.

Though the jury was only deciding Green’s punishment for the most recent case, they were allowed to consider the five other charges when coming to their decision.

Kosub said the testimony of both victims were very similar even though the incidents for which Green was charged occurred 18 years apart, and even with the victims in the courtroom, Kosub said Green was unapologetic.

“He did not say he was sorry one time,” Kosub said. “He did not apologize to the victims, who were in the courtroom. All he talked about was the impact it had on his life, how he had gone into debt trying to woo them. It made me sick.”