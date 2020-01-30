Man has charges connected to home invasion dropped but convicted on possession charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 45-year-old Wichita Falls man has two charges connected to a home invasion dismissed but is convicted to two unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

Jimmy Lee Downing was sentenced to five years in prison.

A burglary of a habitation intending another felony and an evading charge were dismissed.

In November of 2018, a homeowner in the 1900 block of Gilbert came home and found three men wearing masks and black clothing inside.

The victim told police he tried to run but the men grabbed him, hit him in the head with a gun and forced him to open a safe then hit him again and tied him up.

Police said guns and $4,500 in cash were taken.

For about 15 minutes police said they tried to pull over a Hyundai on Oriole that matched the one stolen on Gilbert and three men bailed out and ran.

Officers said they found Downing hiding in a garden.

They said they found stolen guns and the victim’s wallet and I.D. In the car.

Downing has a lengthy conviction and arrest record going back to 1993, including a 20-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery, home invasions and impersonating officers.