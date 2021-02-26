Man has loud legal argument with WSCO deputy over open container law

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said a passenger who appeared heavily intoxicated and was holding an open beer bottle became irate and yelling expletives when told he could not have an open container in a vehicle.

Matthew Ray Collins, 35, is charged with failure to identify and resisting arrest.

Collins was booked into the Wichita County Jail Thursday, February 25 on bonds totaling $3,000.

Wednesday night, February 24, a WCSO deputy stopped a car for speeding on Scott Street.

The deputy said he saw the passenger holding a half-empty bottle of beer and asked him to identify himself.

The deputy said the man became very irate, was slurring his words and refused to identify himself or give his date of birth.

The deputy said the man claimed it was not illegal for a passenger to have an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

The deputy told the man he had committed a crime and again asked him to identify himself and he again refused, yelling multiple expletives at the deputy.

Eventually the deputy said the passenger said his name was “Michael” Collins and continued yelling expletives.

The deputy asked him once again to give his full name and date of birth and said the passenger still refused.

When the deputy attempted to pull the passenger out of the vehicle, the deputy said Collins slapped his hand away, and the deputy pulled and aimed his taser at Collins and again told him to get out of the vehicle.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and both then pulled Collins out of the car.

The deputies said Collins resisted being handcuffed.

After getting Collins in handcuffs, the deputy found an active warrant for Collins for public intoxication.

Records show Collins has five previous arrests for public intoxication, two for assault of a public official, and 20 charges of no drivers license, expired inspection or registration, failure to wear a seatbelt and other violations.

Collins was arrested in 2014 after police said he took a gun into a strip club and shoed it to the dancers, and when he refused to drop it, police tased him.

In 2013, police said Collins was arrested for assaulting an officer on Avenue D.

Officers said Collins pushed the officer off a porch, began punching him in the face and head.

Collins was tased by officers in that incident as well.