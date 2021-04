WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man was killed after being hit by a truck while trying to walk across Old Jacksboro Highway on Sunday night.

According to WFPD Sgt. Newton, it happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 36th Street.

Sgt. Newton said the person driving the truck didn’t see him walking. The driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with us as we learn more.