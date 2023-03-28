WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the C.D.C., more than 105,000 overdose deaths occurred in 2021 alone, with that number expected to increase tremendously for the years 2022 and 2023.

One man is taking his sobriety one step at a time, in hopes of raising awareness for drug abuse and overdoses.

Dalton Sharp is on the road to recovery quite literally, with a goal of walking 1,000 miles. With just a backpack and a sign, he hopes to inspire those looking to find the right path.

If you’ve been on Highway 287 anywhere between Quanah and Vernon in the past few days, chances are you’ve seen this man, but he’s not a hitchhiker. Sharp is walking for a purpose.

“I am walking for sobriety. I’m trying to raise awareness for addiction really, that it’s getting worse, and try to inspire some people to get clean,” Sharp said.

Sharp said he’s been battling drug addiction basically his whole life, but recently went to rehab and got clean. A tough road he had to go down, but Sharp said it was well worth it.

“It’s been really hard, always broke, lots of pain, lots of loss. This last time, I had an overdose, so after sitting in the hospital, I was like, ‘I don’t want this anymore,” Sharp said.

And that’s when Sharp realized he could use his story to help others.

“I started asking myself you know, ‘what do I do next,’ and I just had this voice in my head saying ‘go for a walk,’ and I didn’t expect it to last this long, but yeah, I started going for a walk,” Sharp said.

Sharp has been walking for about a month and a half so far, beginning in Amarillo.

He said he treks about 15 miles per day with a tent he sets up at night for shelter and said he still has a way to go before reaching his destination.

“Now I’m going to Burkburnett. Then, I plan to go to Lawton. Then, from Lawton to Altus, and then probably back to Childress,” Sharp said.

Sharp said he hopes sharing his journey will lead others to follow in his footsteps.

“If I can walk as far as I plan to, y’all can get clean,” Sharp said.

By putting one foot in front of the other, without ever looking back.

There are several ways you can help Sharp continue inspiring others, such as by donating to A Walk for Sobriety. For more information on Sharp and how to donate, click here.