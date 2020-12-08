UPDATE: Man hospitalized after rollover accident, THC and stolen gun found in car

A man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after his car crashed off the side of the Emanuel Davis Overpass and was ejected from the car according to Wichita Falls Police.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries after his car rolled multiple times on the the exit of the Emanuel Davis Overpass late Monday night.

According to Sgt. Maloney, the driver of a Black Chevrolet HHR jumped the curb at the exit of the Emanuel Davis Overpass that leads to 13th Street and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the grass.

Maloney added THC products and two guns, of which one of those guns was stolen, was found in the car.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The man hasn’t been identified at this time and Maloney said they believe he may have been intoxicated.

Charges will be filed at a later date.

Multiple units are responding to a possible rollover accident at the Emanuel Davis Overpass.

The incident happened around 11:41 p.m. where at one point 9 units responded to the call.

