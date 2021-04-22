Man hospitalized after early morning assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are investigating why an apparent domestic violence dispute put a man in the hospital.

The incident happened on Kemp Boulevard just past the spillway around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to WFPD Sgt. Hart, one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Our crew on the scene saw another man checked by first responders. That person later left with officers.

Authorities on scene would not say if more people were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.