Man hospitalized after shooting, WFPD looking for suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers are looking for the suspect they say shot a man Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Adam Maloney, it happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Shiver Circle.

The man involved was hit under the arm. He was taken to United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators interviewed several people but did not give our photojournalist on scene any additional information.

This is a developing story, we’ll update this story when we learn more.

