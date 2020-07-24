Man identified by swastika tattoo pleads guilty to numerous vehicle thefts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was linked to numerous car break-ins through numerous tattoos recorded on surveillance camera pleads guilty to 5 of his charges.

Johnny Ray Letcher, 36, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison on some charges, and 18 months state jail on others.

One of his pleas was for theft in which police said he took an RV with a trailer attached and led officers on a chase that ended with a crash in Iowa Park last year.

Another car theft was reported by the owner who said he let a man take his red Honda for a test ride before buying it.

He said the man who called himself Jason Brown left behind a new Honda as collateral and returned later and gave him his keys back.

A few hours later the owner said his Honda was missing, and he suspected the man had made an extra key for it while on the alleged test drive.

He described him as having numerous tattoos all over his body and an officer recognized both the alias “Jason Brown” and the tattoos from previous cases with Letcher.

Police said they found Letcher at a motel sitting in another stolen Honda, parked next to the stolen red Honda.

In another case involving seven car break-in during 2019, officers say they identified Letcher recorded on a surveillance camera from his numerous tattoos, including a swastika and lightning bolts on his chest.

Letcher’s previous arrests include 11 for burglary or theft and three for theft of auto.

Court records show he has four cases pending, 17 have been disposed and six dismissed.