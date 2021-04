Randy Russell booking photo April 22, 2021

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been booked into jail on a murder charge following an early morning assault at a house on Kemp on April 22, 2021.

Randy Dale Russell, 60, appears on the Wichita County Jail log with a murder charge and offense date of April 22, 2021.

Russell has a $500,000 bond.

Police have released no additional details on this case.

