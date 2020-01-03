WFPD tases man fleeing from URHC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police tased a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man in the hospital when they say he tried to flee from the emergency room where he was being checked out for a previous tasing.

Paul Johnston has one escape and two assault charges.

Around 2 a.m. New Year’s day, police went to the 1300 block of Harrison about a fight involving four people.

The victim told officers he came to the home for New Year’s and when he was in the kitchen Johnston came in and began punching him in the head repeatedly.

Police say the victim had blood running from his ear.

Johnston’s roommate said when he tried to break up the assault, Johnston began assaulting him.

Officers found the suspect sitting in the kitchen and say he got up and got in a fighting stance and advanced on an officer despite commands to stop.

When he was about eight feet away, the officer fired his taser and says two probes struck Johnston and he went down and was handcuffed.

Officers said Johnston complained of chest pain so they took him to the emergency room.

He was handcuffed to bed rails while being checked and once cleared, an officer said he was re-cuffing Johnston’s hands behind his back, and Johnston pushed him away and took off running down the hallway.

Another officer ordered him to stop, then fired two more taser probes into his back and said Johnston fell to the floor and was handcuffed again.

Johnston was also arrested last January for assault family violence.