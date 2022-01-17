Man in Sunday standoff has prior arrests for assault, unlawful restraint

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man police say initiated a standoff Sunday morning for several hours was also charged two years ago with holding a woman hostage and torturing her because she would not borrow money to get a phone turned on.

43-year-old Bobby Joe Cisneros is jailed on $100,000 bond on his latest arrest for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony according to jail records.

Wichita County Jail

The standoff began around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived in the 3100 block of Lela Lane they say a woman was in the backyard and had been assaulted. She also said her exboyfriend had broken into her home and assaulted her had a gun and was hiding inside.

After several hours on scene, police say communication between negotiators and Cisneros broke down, and he still refused to come out, even when gas was deployed into the house.

The SWAT team entered the residence around 11 a.m. and found Cisneros hiding in a closet.

A search of the home did not turn up a gun according to a police spokesperson.

In late 2018 Cisneros was arrested for unlawful restraint and aggravated assault for an incident in which police say he kept a woman from leaving a home on Giddings and assaulted her with a hammer and baseball bat and choked her.

The victim said the ordeal started when she refused to borrow $40 from her parents to get the phone turned on.

She said during the assaults Cisneros told her he was going to torture her and that she was going to die.

She said she made several attempts to escape but Cisneros took her keys and kept blocking the only door.

That case and several others are pending final action in the courts. He also has prior convictions for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.