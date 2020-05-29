Man indicted after multi-county investigation into burglaries, thefts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A White Settlement man has been indicted after a multi-jurisdictional investigation into burglaries and other alleged crimes which include reported thefts of a Rolex watch, coin collection and $1,000 bundles of cash.

Jack Crenshaw, 43, is jailed on about a $250,000 in bonds on 14 charges including six for burglary.

He was jailed on Jan. 15 in Wichita County but also has warrants from Tillman, Clay and Montague counties and also Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Crenshaw was arrested after a witness reported he was pouring ammonia on a pickup in a Dollar General parking lot in Wichita Falls.

Officers said surveillance footage recorded the same truck earlier in the day at the Dollar General parking lot in Electra, where a witness reported a man attempting to open a safe.

When officers arrested Crenshaw, they say he had $13,000 in cash in his possession and that he had just purchased a vehicle for $6,500.

One victim in Wichita Falls said she was awakened and saw a man taking a safe from a closet and she tried to stop him but he got out with the safe.

She said it contained a large amount of cash in $100 bills wrapped in $10,000 bundles.

Authorities said they found a $10,000 cash wrapper in Crenshaw’s pocket when arrested.

Texas Rangers assisted in the investigation.

Records show Crenshaw has eight previous convictions for burglary, theft and forgery.