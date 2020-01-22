Man indicted assaulting wife’s boyfriend, wife files for divorce

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been indicted for aggravated assault after police said he found his wife in bed with another man and proceeded to grab a gun.

The affidavit states Perez came home after midnight on Nov. 25, 2019 and found his estranged wife in bed with another man.

Police said Perez told them he normally did not spend the night in the home on Eden Lane, but came over that night to get some papers.

The other man told officers he was asleep with his girlfriend when Perez woke him up and yelled at him to get out.

The victim said he was worried Perez might harm the woman so he did not leave.

According to authorities, the victim said Perez left and came back with a gun, pushed him and pointed the gun at him, so he left.

The woman said Perez also pushed her in the chest and pointed the gun at her.

Officers said Perez admitted to pointing a gun at the man.

Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, family violence for allegedly pointing the gun at his wife and for aggravated assault for allegedly pointing the gun at the other man.

Court records show the wife filed for divorce the next day, Nov. 26, 2019.