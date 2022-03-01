WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been indicted for alleged sexual assaults in which police say he held two women at gunpoint, handcuffed and blindfolded them, then sexually assaulted them on two different occasions.

Jeremy Sistrunk, 52, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault according to records. Sistrunk is jailed at the Wichita County Jail with bonds totaling $500,000.

Wichita County Jail booking

According to the arrest affidavit, two women told police they were picked up by a black male in separate incidents where it was understood that they would engage in sexual acts for money.

One assault was last September and the other in November. The women said the man later identified as Sistrunk took them to a house on Eden Lane, threatened to shoot them if they didn’t do what he said, handcuffed them, tied their ankles, and blindfolded them, then sexually assaulted them.

One said the house had no electricity and was dark, and Sistrunk used his cell phone light to find his way around.

Sistrunk was picked out by the victims in a lineup, and police say he admitted to committing both assaults but said the gun was actually a BB gun made to look like a real handgun.