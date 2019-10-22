Man indicted for assaulting an officer while naked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 13 assault arrests since 2016 has been indicted on two of his most recent charges of assault.

Kyle Wayne Morris’, 39, latest indictment is for assault of an officer in July.

He also has pending charges filed in September for alleged assaults of a police officer and a jailer.

The new indictment alleges Morris took a flying kick at an officer who had just tased him, striking the officer in the groin.

On July 25, police said they went to the 4800 block of Brookdale about a man who was tearing up an apartment and “losing his mind.”

When they arrived, they said they found Morris outside totally nude and not making any sense. They said he was hitting the walls, door and window.

When they attempted to restrain him, they said he ran back in the apartment and closed the door, an officer forced it open and an officer fired his taser into Morris but said it had no effect.

That’s when they said Morris took a flying kick and hit an officer in the groin, officers said the struggle moved into the bathroom where they were able to get him restrained.

He was charged with assault of an officer, assault family violence and resisting arrest.

Two months later he was arrested again when officers went to the Taco Bell on Central Freeway about a disturbance. They said Morris was yelling at employees and said he was smoking meth.

They said he raised a fist when they tried to restrain him, but cooperated after being threatened with a taser.

When he was handcuffed and put in the car, they said he began to kick the door, and when they attempted to place him in leg restraints he kicked an officer in the groin and later kicked a jailer in the groin.

Arrest records show 13 arrests for assaults since November of 2016.