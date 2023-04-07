WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A third man has been indicted in Wichita County for murder related to providing fentanyl to a victim.

Brandon Curry was already in jail on other fentanyl-related charges when he was charged in February with the murder of MSU student Adam Sattler who died in September.

Two other men are indicted in other cases for fentanyl-related murders, and a woman is charged with manslaughter. On September 18, 2022, police responded to Mustang Village apartments after Sattler was found unresponsive and face-down in a pillow. An autopsy showed Sattler had fentanyl in his system when he died.

A witness said he and Sattler went to an apartment on Kemp to get Percocet from Curry after a football game. When police searched Sattler’s room they located drug paraphernalia including two cut straws.

They also found a phone conversion between Sattler and Curry on September 17 where the two had arranged a meeting. Police also found several months’ worth of other messages before and after September 18, where Curry discusses selling Percocet.

Curry was under investigation by the Organized Crime Unit when he was arrested in a January traffic stop, and police said he attempted to discard a plastic bag that contained 37 fentanyl pills.