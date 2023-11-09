BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has been indicted for murder in a shooting on Sheppard Road just outside Burkburnett in June.

Ronald Burdick, 43, has been indicted for the murder of Michael Randall on June 9, 2023.

According to Wichita County deputies, Randall was shot in the head and was found sitting in the passenger seat of a pickup at a welding shop at 1961 Sheppard Road.

Sheriff David Duke said the victim’s brother was in the driver’s seat when the shooting happened, and Burdick was also at the scene.

He said the victim had come to the shop to pick up something.

It also happened to be Randall’s birthday.

Deputies report that Burdick gave a statement admitting to shooting Randall, but the evidence at the scene did not support his account of the events. He has waived arraignment and is pleading not guilty.

They said a statement from the victim’s brother supported the evidence at the scene.

According to the affidavit, both the brother and Burdick told investigators that Randall was in the pickup with the door closed and never got out, and Burdick said the victim did not have anything in his hands.

Burdick is free on a $1 million bond.