Man indicted for murder of girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is indicted on a murder charge with a million dollar bond and police say he admitted killing his girlfriend with a knife.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wichita Falls Police were called to the 2100 block of Grant just before 11 p.m. on February 23 by the daughter of 46-year-old Katherine Acuna.

She said her mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend, Narciso Espinosa.

When police arrived, Espinosa had already left and they found Acuna inside the home unresponsive from multiple stab wounds.

Officers located Espinosa in the 2200 block of Grant.

He was taken to the police station for questioning where police said he agreed to provide a statement.

Espinosa said he had been arguing with Acuna and it became physical.

He told police he lost control of himself and grabbed a knife from a dresser and stabbed Acuna one or two times.