WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man originally charged with a first degree felony of aggravated sexual assault for allegedly making a relative live in a shed and sexually assaulting her for a year is indicted on a lesser charge of prohibited sexual conduct.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Michael Polvado was arrested last November on the first degree felony charge, but now is indicted on the third degree felony charge, which carries a penalty of 2-10 years prison as opposed to 5-99 years for the felony charge.

The woman came forward last August and said the sexual assaults began in April 2019 and that Polvado told her gang members told him to have sex with her or they would kill her mother.

She alleged she was assaulted every morning Monday through Friday, and sometimes on weekends for a year.

She said she moved out for about two months and Polvado and her mother made her move back and live in a shed behind the house.

The victim showed police texts in which she told her mother she and her stepfather had lied to her about a gang forcing him to have sex with her, and her mother replied that the gang had a gun to her head and that Polvado was only trying to protect them.

Police interviewed the mother and said she told them gang members threatened her with guns, but she didn’t know the name of the gang or names of the gang members who came to their house.

Officers said she admitted she never called police or took any measures to protect her daughter.

When Polvado was questioned, they said he told them he had consensual sex with the victim when she turned 18 because she asked him.