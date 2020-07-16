Man indicted for theft of property of $300K of tires, cash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An indictment filed Wednesday in Wichita County alleges a man stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory from a Wichita Falls tire shop.

Skyler Hilbers, 37, is indicted for theft of property $300,000 or more.

Records show he was arrested in Archer County on Dec. 10, and his bond was set at $25,000.

The affidavit alleges he stole the cash or tires from the owner of T&W Tire on Jacksboro Highway in October 2018.

No other details are in the court papers, and we are attempting to get more information, and no arrest is shown in Wichita County jail records.

The local Better Business Bureau site lists Hilbers as management at T&W Tire.

Facebook also list Hilbers with Hilbers Tire in Archer City.