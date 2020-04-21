Man indicted for threatening to kill an officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls man is indicted on three charges of assaulting police officers and one charge of threatening to kill an officer.

Frankie Browning has remained jailed on more than $80,000 bonds since his arrest in January.

Police said it began on January 19 with the theft of two beers from a Dollar General on Seymour Highway.

Police said they tried to detain Browning as he walked toward a motel but he refused to stop and asked them “Who are you to question an all mighty being?” then ran into the room alone and locked the door.

Other officers arrived and surrounded the room and said they spoke to Browning, but he would not open the door.

Officers decided to back off and said Browning opened the door and said he wanted to speak to an officer.

They said a struggle ensued when Browning pulled out a pocket knife and said he was going to kill the officer and he wanted the officer to shoot him.

They said he eventually threw the knife in the parking lot and as they tried to take him in custody inside the room Browning began punching them.

Another officer then tased Browning and got handcuffs on him.

On the way to the hospital to have him checked out, an officer said Browning told him had no right to arrest him and he was voiding his contract, then at the hospital told him several times he would kill him.