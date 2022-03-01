WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Burkburnett man indicted in the shooting death of his friend two days before last Christmas in Burkburnett.

Wichita County Jail booking

Matthew Tenney is charged with manslaughter, a crime punishable with up to 20 years.

According to police, Tenny said he was looking at a new firearm at the home of 19-year-old Quenten Liford in the 600 block of Cottonwood.

He said he thought the gun was unloaded and he was playing, and drew the gun from the holster, pulling the trigger, and the weapon fired, hitting Liford in the chest.

Tenney was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Dec. 23, 2021.