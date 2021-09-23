Man indicted in fatal shooting of dog that was protecting owner

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two indictments have been returned on a man arrested in June who was wanted for aggravated assault and the fatal shooting of a dog who was defending the victim.

The indictments on Christopher Fisher, 37, are for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to animals.

Christopher Fisher Wichita County Jail booking photo

He was arrested after a foot chase and struggle in June when police stopped to check a truck reported stolen from Patterson’s.

Police then discovered he had warrants for the assault and dog shooting in April.

Affidavits in those cases allege he was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s house and became angry at her. When she told him to leave she said he pulled out a pistol, said he was going to pistol-whip her and pushed her against a wall. At this point, she said her pit bull came into the room and started acting protective of her.

She said Fisher fired a shot near her foot then held her down and her dog bit Fisher in the arm. She said she heard another shot and saw her dog was hit.

She said she broke a window with her hands to scream for help and Fisher let her go. She then ran out and waved down a passing police officer.

Officers found the dog inside, dead from his gunshot wound.

Fisher is jailed on about $130,000 bonds.

He has five other charges pending and his convictions include an aggravated robbery in 2003.