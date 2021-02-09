Man indicted on additional charge of fake medical exams of women

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man previously charged in Clay County has now been indicted in Wichita County for convincing women to take their clothes off to be examined for a fictitious medical study.

33-year-old Anthony Benedict is charged with compelling prostitution by force, threat, coercion or fraud.

A Texas Ranger said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported last year cases of women being asked to take part in research and being paid to remove their clothing so he could do an intimate exam.

One victim said she went to Benedict’s home in Clay County for the exam and paid her $100. She later became suspicious and called authorities.

A third victim said Benedict set up an exam in her home in Wichita County after telling her she could make money participating in a training program for medical students and she received $50.