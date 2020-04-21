1  of  3
Man indicted on four aggravated assault counts after attempting to run over three people, ramming vehicle

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man has indicted for allegedly ramming a vehicle and trying to run over three people in February.

Tyler Lee Palmer, 24, has four counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday, February 8 at the intersection of North Sixth Street and Broadway Street in Wichita Falls.

The responding officer said he found Palmer and three other male victims at the scene.

According to authorities, the alleged victims said Palmer assaulted one of them after yelling at him from his truck.

Police said the victims told them Palmer then reversed his truck and rammed it into one of the victim’s vehicles.

According to testimony from the victims, Palmer’s truck bounced off the victim’s vehicle and hit a tree.

The victims said Palmer put his truck back in drive, turned around and sped toward the three men, who had to dive to get out of the way.

Palmer was arrested at the scene.

Read more here.

