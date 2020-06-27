Man injured after structure fire at Royal Inn, estimated property damages $22,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from a structure fire in a motel room early Saturday afternoon.

The WFFD responded to a call around 1 p.m. at the Royal Inn at 3102 Seymour Hwy.

When fire officials arrived, there was smoke coming from the doorway of a brick motel room, and there was also a dumpster on fire close to the end of the building.

Officials said once they entered the motel room, they found a man inside and rescued him from the room.

Fire officials medically treated the man until AMR arrived, and he was taken to United Regional for severe burns and smoke injuries.

Officials said there were no other reported injuries.

The fire started near the bed in the room, and the estimated damages is $22,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but this fire is under investigation.

