WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was transported to United Regional with unknown injuries after a motorcycle accident on Upper Charlie Road Wednesday September 28, 2022.



It happened around 9:30 on FM 171 near Rogers Lane. A Trooper on-scene said the man lost control and went through a barbed wire fence. Wichita County Sheriff ‘s Office assisted troopers, who investigating the scene of the crash.

