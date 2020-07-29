Man involved in staged robbery has probation modified after violating terms, prosecutors say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man involved in the staged robbery of a Wichita Falls auto parts store has his probation modified after prosecutors said he violated its terms on numerous counts.

Alejandro Villanueva, 25, was placed on four years deferred probation in 2017.

Authorities said Villanueva violated that probation by consuming alcohol, using marijuana and cocaine, and going to a bar.

On Tuesday, Villanueva was placed on another two years probation, not deferred, with the requirement to attend 45 Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, to provide up to five blood or urine samples a month and to perform 14 hours community service.

In 2016, an employee of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Kemp Boulevard reported he had been held up and robbed at gunpoint of about $2,800 cash he had just taken out of the safe. He gave officers a detailed description of the robber and his vehicle.

However, police officers said surveillance cameras at of a nearby business showed no car or suspect in the auto parts store parking lot at that time.

Two days later, officers said the employee admitted the report was false, and he took the bank bags himself and threw them in a trash dumpster where an accomplice could get them.

That suspect told officers he got the bags out and took them to another alley and hid them under a mattress, and then went and got Villanueva, and the two of them went and retrieved the money.

Police officers said the three men traveled to Irving the next day to go on a spending spree.