Man involved with ID theft up to 30-victims sentenced on more of many charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police officers said has been involved in car burglaries and ID thefts involving up to 30-victims has been sentenced for two more of his many charges.

Harold Wolfe was sentenced to 20 months in state jail Thursday for burglary of a building in December 2018 and possession of a controlled substance.

Last week, he pleaded and was sentenced to six years prison for evading arrest and two years in state jail theft.

Wolfe has arrests dating back to 2009 and other charges pending.

His charges include a scheme with another man involving counterfeit checks using ID information taken in car break-ins and coin-operated laundry burglaries. He has five previous theft convictions, a previous evading arrest conviction, a burglary of a vehicle conviction and has another burglary of a vehicle charge pending.