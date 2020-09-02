Man jailed after being chased by owner of alleged stolen television

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said a man who was chased by a woman after her home was broken into about two weeks ago has been arrested.

Johnathan Andrew Bender, 24, was booked into Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, September 1 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.

Bender’s bond was set at $20,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on August 20 at a home on North Ninth Street.

The affidavit states the woman who lived there returned home after running errands and found the back screen door was cut open and a television set was missing.

The woman called the police and said she saw a man walking between her house and the house next door after she hung up the phone.

The woman said the suspect was carrying something covered with a large dog food bag, and she yelled at him to stop.

The suspect then took off running and the woman began chasing him.

During the chase, the woman said the dog food bag blew away and she recognized her television set as well as the suspect, who she said once lived next door to her.

Authorities could not locate the suspect, but said the next door neighbor identified him as Bender and the victim selected him out of a photo lineup.