WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest in Wichita County has been booked in jail on another assault charge.

Herbert Daughtery Wichita County jail booking photo

Herbert Daughtery, 42, was booked into jail Monday morning after spending the weekend in the hospital for a stab wound he obtained from his victim who acted in self-defense.

A witness at Highpoint Village Apartments off of Professional Drive called police early Saturday morning, reporting there was a man walking around with blood on his shirt and that there was a possible disturbance at one of the apartments.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim with blood on her face. The victim said she had just been assaulted and that she had stabbed Herbert Daughtery with a kitchen knife in self-defense.

When police went to where the incident occurred, they found blood in the victim’s apartment and also in the stairwell.

Witnesses said they saw Daughtery punching and choking the victim. They said they also saw Daughtery throw the victim to the ground.

Daughtery was also arrested on two of his six warrants. Those warrants are for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.