WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night.

Stipe

According to the arrest affidavit, on October 21, 2022, just before 11 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was on Old Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway when he saw a silver four-door Kia without a front license plate.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on Kell Boulevard at Austin Street but the driver sped away at more than 100 MPH, evading through several city streets before stopping at the corner of Pearl and Denver Street.

The suspect, later identified as Lavon Stipe, got out of his vehicle and fled. Wichita Falls Police joined in the search and located him.

After a short foot pursuit, Stipe was tased and taken into custody. He is charged with two counts of evading arrest. His bond was set at $11,500 by a judge.