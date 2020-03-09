Man jailed after police find drugs following assault with metal knuckles, knife threat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police said they found nearly an ounce of marijuana on him when they arrested him following an altercation where he allegedly punched a man in the face with metal knuckles and threatened him with a knife.

Ozzy Ray Bolf, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $25,750. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fillmore Street at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 in reference to an assault in progress. According to the affidavit, police were given a description of Bolf and advised that he was threatening to stab another person.

When they arrived, police said they found Bolf in the passengers seat of a vehicle, and would not get out.

The arresting officer said he ordered Bolf out of the car at gunpoint, and after telling Bolf several times to get on the ground, he finally did.

Police said they found a pair of metal knuckles, a pocket knife, and a clear baggie filled with a green leafy substance. The substance later tested positive for marijuana, weighing 0.775 oz.

According to police, the victim said Bolf was in front of the residence, arguing with his girlfriend.

The victim told police he knew Bolf had a history of assaulting his girlfriend, so he attempted to intervene.

Police said the victim told them he and Bolf began to argue, and that Bolf struck the victim in the face with his metal knuckles.

The victim said he was able to strike Bolf back a few times.

According to police, the victim said Bolf then pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to stab him. Police said witnesses stated they saw Bolf swinging the knife at the victim.

Police said Bolf’s girlfriend was not assaulted during the incident.

Bolf’s only prior arrest was in January of this year, when he allegedly had a child in his vehicle without a proper restraint.