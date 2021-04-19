Man jailed after police said he charged at his wife, assaulted officer attempting to intervene

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said an officer was punched in the nose and an attempt to gouge his eyes was made after he tried to keep a man from charging at his wife.

Lorin Arelin Turner, Jr. has charges of assault of a police officer, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Turner was booked into the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $11,500.

Police said they went to the 1000 block of Hirschi Lane on a trespassing call around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18.

When police arrived, they said Turner told them he had walked to the house where his estranged wife was staying because his house and burned down and he had no place to live.

Police said Turner was barred from the residence previously.

Police said when they arrived, Turner began screaming at the officers and his wife’s family, demanding to be let in for the night.

Turner then got into an argument with his father-in-law and officers said Turner charged at his wife and her brother at the back door.

Police grabbed Turner and said he turned around and pushed an officer.

According to authorities, a struggle then ensued between Turner and the officer in which Turner punched the officer in the nose, then tried to gouge the officer’s eyes with his fingers.

Officers report they eventually got control of Turner and put him in handcuffs.