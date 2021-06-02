Man jailed again 6 days after bonding out on alleged machete assault charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is back in jail on seven felony warrants and numerous outstanding traffic tickets after bonding out just six days ago on allegations of attacking someone with a machete.

Michael Ray Vaughn, 57, was arrested on Friday, May 28 after an insufficient amount was posted on bonds for seven felony warrants.

This comes just six days after Vaughn met a $20,000 bond for allegedly assaulting a man in the parking lot of a Dollar Saver with a machete.

In all seven felony charges, Vaughn’s bonds were reinstated due to insuffient funds, and included four charges of obstruction, a charge for aggravated assault family violence with a weapon, robbery and criminal mischief.

In addition to seven federal warrants, Vaughn has nine outstanding citations from the city of Wichita Falls.

Two of those citations are for public intoxication, one for possession of drug paraphernalia, one for an open container, and other traffic violations.

Vaughn’s new bonds total $1.3 million.

Vaughn has scores of arrests dating back to 1985, including 11 other assaults, assault of a public servant and a terroristic threat.