*Corrected at 4:50 p.m.*

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls Police arrested Matthew Simmons after a warrant for indecency with a child was issued for his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2022, police were dispatched to United Regional Hospital for a sexual assault of a child report. The victim’s mother said the 10-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by a family member’s boyfriend, Simmons, at the family member’s house earlier that day.

A sexual assault examination was performed. The victim told the examining nurse Simmons touched her underneath her clothes while she was in bed.

During an interview at Patsy’s House, the victim said she was woken up by Simmons touching her and said his breath smelled strongly of beer, causing her to believe he was drunk. She told the investigator Simmons had rough hands and long fingernails.

The family member told police Simmons was at their house that night, but left with some friends and did not return until 5 or 6 a.m. She said he had been drinking but did not know how much since she was asleep when he came home.

The victim’s mother said after she was told what had happened, she called the family member, but Simmons claimed the victim “dreamed the whole incident” and said nothing happened.

During a noncustodial interview, Simmons confirmed he had been drinking beer and briefly spoke to the victim, who was awake in bed on her tablet.

He said he checked on the victim that morning, and she told him someone had touched her inappropriately, but claimed she did not know who. He said he believed the victim had a bad dream because nobody else was in the house besides him, the victim, and the family member.

The investigator took pictures of Simmons’ hands, which appeared to be rough with long fingernails, just like the victim described. Simmons told the investigator the victim is a very truthful girl, who always tells the truth. A warrant was issued, and Simmons was arrested Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He is jailed on an $80,000 bond.

In October 2020, Simmons was arrested for allegedly assaulting his stepson. The 13-year-old victim said Simmons had been drinking and arguing with his mother, and his mother called for help.

He said he went into the living room and saw Simmons standing over his mother on the couch and cursing at her. He said he put Simmons in a chokehold and Simmons turned his head and bit him in the arm.

An officer said the victim had a bite mark on his arm and a busted lower lip, his nose was bleeding, and he had scratch marks on his left temple.

Police said Simmons told them he did not intend to bite the victim but was only trying to get out of the chokehold.