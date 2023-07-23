WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly making a false report to induce emergency response.

According to accusations made in the affidavit, on September 23, 2022, Wichita Falls Police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The caller claimed a woman was screaming and telling a man to get away.

Two victims, a man and a woman, told police there wasn’t a disturbance and said they think Lance Voorhees made a false report to get police to harass them. The woman said she and Voorhees were in a relationship, and have a child together, but they had broken up. She said Voorhees harassed her and called her 18 times that day.

Police confirmed the number that called 911 belonged to Voorhees, and determined he called and made a false report to induce an unfounded emergency response.

Related police cases showed Voorhees was upset because of the victims’ relationship. Police also found reports where Voorhees had barred from the victim’s residence, and he had threatened to kill one of the victims.

It was determined all three people were involved in a feud. During the feud, Voorhees made false 911 calls to induce emergency response to use police as a form of harassment.

Voorhees was arrested on July 20 for false report. He was released from jail custody on a $2,500 bond.