WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for allegedly trying to falsify a drug test.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies arrested Chase Weist and charged him with falsifying a drug test. Shortly before 3 p.m., Friday, an adult probation officer called deputies to report an attempted false report.

The probation officer said Weist used a plastic bag containing an unknown liquid and a straw to falsify the test.

He was arrested and charged with falsification of a drug test. He was freed on a $1,000 bond.