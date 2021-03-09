Man jailed in December meat market knife incident charged with making threats against prosecutor, judge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City man who was arrested in December after a surveillance video shows him pulling a knife outside a restaurant and being held at gunpoint is now charged with threatening a district judge and an assistant district attorney.

Jeffrey Sweatt, 41, was indicted on five other charges in addition to the assault charge from December.

According to affidavits filed after his December arrest, Sweatt, who has filed papers asking that he be allowed to serve as his own attorney, sent letters to Assistant District Attorney Judy Price from jail in January.

In the letters, Sweatt makes explicit requests for sex for which he demands compensation and to have his charges dropped.

Sweatt said in the letters when Price meets his demand, he will then report her as being corrupt.

Another indictment for retaliation states Sweatt’s father reported Sweatt made threats against him and District Judge Jeff McKnight.

Sweatt’s father recorded 15 calls and turned them over to the police.

In two calls, police said Sweatt said he was going to get a gun and blow Judge McKnight’s brains out and cut a deputy’s throat if he didn’t get his rights back.

Sweatt also sent letters to the district clerk alleging violation of his rights.

In Sweatt’s motion requesting he be allowed to represent himself, he states he is “competent, innocent, and immune to microwave bombardment”.

In the arrest in December, Sweatt is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also of possessing a prohibited substance in jail.

Video recorded of that incident showed Sweatt in the alley at a meat market in the 1100 block of Broad Street lunging at and punching an employee.

The victim said he swung back as sweat kept swinging and said Sweatt pulled out a black knife and tried to stab him.

At this point, the victim said he removed his handgun from its holster and pointed it at Sweatt, and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

At the jail, officers said Sweatt had smuggled a cell phone into the jail in his underwear and in the shower, transferred it into a towel.

An officer told Sweatt to drop the towel, and said a cell phone fell out.

Sweatt remains jailed on almost $400,000 in bonds and the district attorney has filed for additional conditions of being released on bond, including Sweatt have no direct or indirect contact with Price.

Sweatt has 24 arrests since 1996.