Man jailed on $1 million bond after indictment for sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 44-year-old Wichita Falls man is indicted and remains jailed on a $1 million bond for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anthony Shane Williams was arrested after a WFPD crimes against children investigation in December.

Police said on December 17 an eight-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual abuse while being treated and examined at United Regional Hospital.

She said early that morning she was asleep on the couch and Williams, whom she said had been staying in her mother’s house temporarily, came over and moved her clothing to the side and assaulted her.

A special indictment was filed in the case Tuesday.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months in 2000 for injury to a child and four years in prison in 1995 for aggravated robbery.

He has five arrests for family violence and an arrest in 2003 for aggravated sexual assault.