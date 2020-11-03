Man jailed on multiple charges after several law enforcement agencies break barricade to make arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted for a shooting in Wichita Falls two weeks ago has been jailed after multiple law enforcement agencies surround an Electra apartment, break a barricade and arrest him after a struggle.

Rodolfo Rodriguez, 40, is jailed on charges of aggravated assault, assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rodriguez has bonds totaling around $800,000.

On October 19, police said a man in a gold GMC pickup shot a man from the pickup and fled.

Witnesses said the shooter drove up beside the victim at 11th Street and Baylor Street and began arguing with the victim who was standing by the man’s truck.

According to witness testimony, the man in the pickup was holding a gun and threatening to shoot the victim.

Police said witnesses told them the driver fired one shot and fled west on 11th Street.

According to police, the victim was shot in the chest, with the .45 caliber bullet exiting out of his back.

Police obtained a video a witness made on his phone.

With the video and information from sources, police identified Rodriguez as a suspect.

Three days after the shooting, police said the victim recovered enough to pick Rodriguez from a photo line up.

Police said the victim told them they had been arguing about money before the shooting.

On Friday evening, October 30, a team of officers from the Electra Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s service converged on an apartment on East Michigan Street in Electra to serve the high-risk arrest warrant on Rodriguez.

Officials said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a room and refused to come out.

According to authorities, officers forced entry and said Rodriguez refused to put his hands behind his back and then resisted as they put him in restraints.

During the struggle, officers said Rodriguez kicked an Electra officer in the abdomen.

Rodriguez has a long record of arrests and convictions in Wichita County, including three previous assaults, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and three evading and two resisting arrests.