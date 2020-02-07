Man jailed with $100K bond after child porn investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested on 10-counts of possession of child pornography after a Wichita Falls Police Department Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

Joshua Lyford, 37, was booked into jail Thursday.

Lyford has 10 bonds of $10,000 each.

Police officers sais they got reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of images and multiple files of child sexual exploitation materials that were connected to Lyford.

The images were reviewed and identified as child pornography including children ages 10-years-old and under.