Man killed after being shot, Lawton Police investigating

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in Lawton.

The Lawton Police Department received a call Saturday morning that a person in the 1600 block of SW New York Avenue had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the person with a gunshot wound that turned fatal.

The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident and interviewing witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.