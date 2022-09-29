WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.

Eipper said the person had died during surgery after being admitted to the hospital for injuries sustained during a motorcycle wreck.

According to a Department of Public Safety trooper at the scene of the wreck, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man driving a motorcycle on FM 171 lost control and went through a barbed-wire fence.

The man was transported to United Regional following the crash. The wreck was being investigated by Texas DPS and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

At time of publication, we are waiting for confirmation from DPS for an identity of the victim.

