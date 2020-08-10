Man killed at Roadway Inn in Lawton

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reporting four homicides in the city this year which is an improvement from last year.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Lawton Police Department a man was killed at Roadway Inn Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Roadway Inn located at 3110 NW Cache, at 1:29 p.m., on a report of a male that had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officials said officers began CPR on the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at the scene, officers were given information about a suspect. The suspect is believed to be a white male riding a bike.

A man matching the description was located near the scene. The suspect is currently being held for further investigation.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently processing the scene.

No information about the victim has been provided.

Please stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.