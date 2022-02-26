OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma man was killed in a wreck Saturday morning in Oklaunion.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, a man traveling northbound on Highway 287 in a 2007 Ford Expedition left the roadway on a right-hand curve and struck an overpass structure in the median, according to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing.

The driver, a 39-year-old white male, was pronounced dead on the scene by a Wilbarger County Justice of the Peace.

The identity of the driver is pending notification of kin.

More details on this incident are incoming. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.