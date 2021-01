WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is at United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on 10th Street and Polk Street at around 4:40 p.m.

According to WFPD officials a suspect has been named but no arrests have been made at the time of publishing this story.

Police officers are on the scene investigating this shooting.

We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.