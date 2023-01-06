WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls.

Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail.

When arrested here in 2020 authorities say he had more than two dozen arrest warrants for thefts in multiple counties around Texas.

He was in jail for a San Angelo theft when a Wichita Falls detective traveled there to interview him.

The detective said Williams admitted to stealing “all the Apple AirPods” from a Walmart in Wichita Falls.

A report from the Walmart on Greenbriar on July 27, 2020, said that two suspects entered the store and forced open a display case and removed all the Apple AirPods from the case and left in a gray Dodge Charger without paying.

A Walmart Global Investigator told police that Williams was linked to numerous Walmart thefts across the state of Texas. Those thefts ranged up to $20,000.