Man loses his Buick Park Avenue in Sunday drive with “friend”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man said he was out for a Sunday drive in his 1998 Buick Park Avenue with a friend and pulled into a Stripes store to get ice.

When he came out, he said his car was gone.

Sierra Colyer Wichita County Jail booking photo May 2021

Police said security video shows the car backing out less than a minute after the owner went inside. The owner said he had known Sierra Colyer about four years and never thought she would take off in his car.

Two days later, police located the car while responding to a suspicious person. They said it was parked in the backyard of a vacant house on 23rd Street and had been seen coming and going.

Officers said Colyer was in the driver’s seat and she gave her name as Amber Colyer. When a records check showed no person with that name and birthday, they asked her again and said she still said her name was Amber Colyer.

An officer told her he believed she was lying and said she admitted her name was Sierra Colyer, and that she had given them her sister’s name.

Five days before the car was stolen, police arrested Colyer after a traffic stop in the Econo Lodge parking lot on Fifth Street and said they found a bag with about 4 1/2 grams of meth.

Last September, Colyer was arrested in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven on an outstanding warrant.

An officer said he recognized her and called her by her name and that she said she was not Sierra Colyer but Brittany Prince.

The officer said she eventually admitted who she really was.

Colyer’s previous arrest or convictions include six drug-related offenses, one grand larceny, seven bond or probation violations, and I.D. theft.